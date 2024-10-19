Does Chipotle Still Sell Margaritas?
Every food has its perfect drink pairing. There's wine and cheese, beer and pretzels, and margaritas with tacos and burritos. So it's a no-brainer that Chipotle included margaritas on its original menu when it opened in 1993. Alongside aguas frescas and Mexican lagers, there's no better drink than a citrusy, refreshing margarita to balance the dense, carb-heavy Chipotle burrito. If you realize you've never seen a margarita at Chipotle, you're probably now wondering ... what happened to it?
Don't fret — if you think you've missed the opportunity to drink a fresh margarita with your favorite burrito bowl, this is not the case. Select Chipotle locations sell alcoholic beverages like beer and margaritas. The standard online menu does not list beer or margarita options, so you'll have to check with your local location. The restaurant chain doesn't share exact details on why only some locations serve alcohol, but only about half of Chipotle locations in the United States offer alcoholic beverages. Despite how good the Chipotle margaritas are, they are not advertised, and that is why many people are not aware they're available. In fact, according to Business Insider, only 2% of annual sales at restaurant chain comes from alcohol.
Drinking margaritas at Chipotle
If you're lucky enough to have found a Chipotle serving margaritas, you're in for a surprisingly tasty and affordable cocktail. Unlike other fast-service restaurants, Chipotle always makes its margaritas fresh. There is no premade cocktail mix or margarita batch that is used here. In fact, the cocktail Chipotle serves is pretty high quality: It is made with both lime and lemon juice, organic agave nectar, triple sec, and tequila. Two tequilas are available to choose from; a margarita made with Sauza and another with Patron. Even though Chipotle doesn't offer a happy hour, these prices are already better than the standard bar or restaurant happy hour.
But there is a catch: Some Chipotles have a two-drink limit. This rule is not consistent and depends on who is working that day or the location. If you want to enjoy your chips and guac or burrito bowl without a drink limit, order your food to go and make the perfect margarita at home.
Do other fast service restaurants serve margaritas?
If you can't track down a Chipotle that serves alcohol but you're still craving a burrito with this perfect drink combo, you have a few options. The obvious choice is to stop by a local Mexican restaurant. You'll have the opportunity to try more authentic Mexican food here — remember that Chipotle is an American chain inspired by Mexican food. However, there are a lot of variables at play here: Not all Mexican restaurants serve margaritas or burritos, and pricing and quality can vary greatly between locations. Many people avoid margaritas at the average Mexican restaurant because they can be made with a sugary pre-made mix, so check the menu and reviews before stopping by.
There are a few other Mexican-inspired fast-service chains that also serve alcohol. Taco Bell Cantina is the best-known, offering boozy spiked slushies, sangria, and beer depending on the location. While the Twisted Freezes are supposed to be similar to a frozen margarita, the drinks are actually made with low-proof vodka, rum, and tequila. Unfortunately, you'll end up with a drink with more sugar and less alcohol here.
Baja Fresh, another Mexican-inspired chain, offers margaritas, but know that these come from a pre-made mix. Chili's is certainly not authentic Mexican food, but the Tex-Mex chain's margaritas are still worth mentioning here. The chain has a diverse list of different margarita flavors and a rotating new flavor each month for $6, using tequilas like Patron, el Jimador, and Casamigos.