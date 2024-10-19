Does Chipotle Still Sell Margaritas?

Every food has its perfect drink pairing. There's wine and cheese, beer and pretzels, and margaritas with tacos and burritos. So it's a no-brainer that Chipotle included margaritas on its original menu when it opened in 1993. Alongside aguas frescas and Mexican lagers, there's no better drink than a citrusy, refreshing margarita to balance the dense, carb-heavy Chipotle burrito. If you realize you've never seen a margarita at Chipotle, you're probably now wondering ... what happened to it?

Don't fret — if you think you've missed the opportunity to drink a fresh margarita with your favorite burrito bowl, this is not the case. Select Chipotle locations sell alcoholic beverages like beer and margaritas. The standard online menu does not list beer or margarita options, so you'll have to check with your local location. The restaurant chain doesn't share exact details on why only some locations serve alcohol, but only about half of Chipotle locations in the United States offer alcoholic beverages. Despite how good the Chipotle margaritas are, they are not advertised, and that is why many people are not aware they're available. In fact, according to Business Insider, only 2% of annual sales at restaurant chain comes from alcohol.