The Secret Savory Ingredient Valerie Bertinelli Adds To Homemade Lemon Bars

There are very few recipes or scenarios that can't be vastly improved by the addition of a little cheese. Sandwiches, pasta, eggs, soup, chili, and burgers can all benefit from a bit of cheddar, parmesan, or Swiss. However, you might not have tried adding cheese to your lemon bars.

Cheese isn't entirely a stranger to the dessert course. Cheese is an effective digestif following a meal, as the bacteria in some cheeses can improve gut health. Plus, the pairing of sweet and savory makes for an irresistible duo. A cheese plate decorated with fruits is a routine after-dinner treat in France. A melted slice of cheddar cheese has long found a place in apple pie recipes alongside nutmeg and brown sugar. Seadas, deep-fried pastries encasing melted pecorino cheese and coated in honey, are a classic dessert in Sardinia. And actress Valerie Bertinelli adds nearly a cup of freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese to her lemon bar recipe for sweet and salty flavor.