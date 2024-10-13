Mistakes You're Probably Making With Your Pizza Oven

Pizza may be one of the most universally loved foods. Who can resist a perfectly crisp crust, rich tomato sauce, bubbly melted cheese and all your favorite toppings? As beloved as this dish, there is a lot of debate over what makes the perfect pizza and what type of pizza is the best. Learning to make pizza at home gives you the opportunity to create the ultimate pie that exactly matches your taste. Making your own means that you get your choice of thin or thick crust with classic or unexpected pizza toppings. You can get creative and create your own unique dish to impress yourself and your family.

While you can bake pizza in a standard kitchen oven, one of the best ways to take your homemade pizza to the next level is by using a pizza oven. A pizza oven is a specialized appliance that can be powered with gas, coal, or wood, depending on the variety. It's able to reach very high temperatures, which makes pizza crust extra crisp, flavorful and helps to avoid soggy pizza dough.

While pizza ovens are handy tools, there are common mistakes that make them less effective. If you're new to using a pizza oven or struggling to get your desired results, there are several reasons for this. After consulting with pizza chefs and experts, we've found the top 10 most common pizza oven mistakes and how you can best avoid them for incredible pizza!