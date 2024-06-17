The Absolute Best Bottled Iced Coffee That Money Can Buy
Bottled iced coffees are a popular choice for some caffeine fanatics, and for a good reason. These coffee drinks are both convenient and readily available, serving as the perfect pick-me-up for any type of day. Still, with so many brands out there to try, the options can be overwhelming. That's why we tested some of the most popular bottled iced coffee brands out there so you don't have to.
For our experiment, professional chef Alexander Roberts tried nine of the most popular store-bought iced coffee brands, including La Colombe and Chameleon Coffee, and ranked them worst to best. Based on factors like flavor, strength, and the overall product experience, Roberts sought to determine the absolute best bottled iced coffee that money can buy. He took each drink's acidity levels and smoothness into account during the process, and sampled each beverage according to the directions on the packaging.
The winner, in his opinion, was Grady's Cold Brew Concentrate. According to Roberts, the Grady's cold brew stood out most thanks to its smooth taste and low acidity. He was pleasantly surprised by the refreshing notes of chicory in the drink, which he claimed added a pleasant spicy sweetness that made each sip stand apart from the others. Roberts was also pleased with the value of the drink, as every bottle yields eight full sized coffees. Plus, since cold brew is stronger than traditional iced coffee, it gives you a better caffeinated buzz too.
All about Grady's cold brew concentrate
Grady's cold brew was a pioneer in the bottled iced coffee game, making its market debut in 2011. The drink quickly won BevNET's "Best New Beverage" award, and to many who had tried it, the win was no surprise.
Founder Grady Laird began his coffee-crafting journey while working in production at GQ. He brought in samples of the drink for his coworkers to try, and soon everyone wanted their own caffeinated fix. Eventually, Grady quit his job at GQ to focus on the rising business.
Compared to all the other brands out there, what makes Grady's that good? The allure for many lies in its uniquely bold taste. These coffees are cold brewed, meaning the grounds are steeped for a log time, this case 20 hours, in cold water resulting in maximum flavor extraction and heightened caffeine levels. Because there's no scorching temperatures involved, this coffee is extra smooth and low in acidity. Next, this beverage is also made in the New Orleans style, which means the coffee grounds brew alongside spices and chicory roots, making for added subtle notes of sweetness and savory flavors. All together, this all makes for an iced coffee that's full of deep flavors and a delicious, velvety mouthfeel.
Other ways to use Grady's cold brew in your kitchen
While Grady's cold brew makes for a perfect bottled iced coffee for when you're in a pinch, that's far from the only thing you can do with this robust beverage. This rich drink would be the perfect thing to keep on hand for an impromptu batch of cocktails too. From fun, chocolatey Bushwackers to smooth and sophisticated Negronis, this drink can add a kick of sweetness and notes of rich caramel to any mixed drinks of your choice. (Some even say swapping in cold brew makes for an extra smooth twist on espresso martinis). The cold brew would also pair well with equally smooth alcohols such as herbaceous Vermouths or smoky bourbons.
The richness of Grady's cold brew also makes it a great addition to a fudgy batch of brownies or other indulgent sweet treats. From moist coffee cakes to decadent salted caramel pies, there's a lot it could help elevate in the dessert category.
So if you're feeling overwhelmed at the grocery store, you don't need to sacrifice too much brain power choosing an iced coffee. We've got you covered there.