The Absolute Best Bottled Iced Coffee That Money Can Buy

Bottled iced coffees are a popular choice for some caffeine fanatics, and for a good reason. These coffee drinks are both convenient and readily available, serving as the perfect pick-me-up for any type of day. Still, with so many brands out there to try, the options can be overwhelming. That's why we tested some of the most popular bottled iced coffee brands out there so you don't have to.

For our experiment, professional chef Alexander Roberts tried nine of the most popular store-bought iced coffee brands, including La Colombe and Chameleon Coffee, and ranked them worst to best. Based on factors like flavor, strength, and the overall product experience, Roberts sought to determine the absolute best bottled iced coffee that money can buy. He took each drink's acidity levels and smoothness into account during the process, and sampled each beverage according to the directions on the packaging.

The winner, in his opinion, was Grady's Cold Brew Concentrate. According to Roberts, the Grady's cold brew stood out most thanks to its smooth taste and low acidity. He was pleasantly surprised by the refreshing notes of chicory in the drink, which he claimed added a pleasant spicy sweetness that made each sip stand apart from the others. Roberts was also pleased with the value of the drink, as every bottle yields eight full sized coffees. Plus, since cold brew is stronger than traditional iced coffee, it gives you a better caffeinated buzz too.

