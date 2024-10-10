Betty White's Favorite Foods Were A Spread Of Classic Snacks

Classic foods never get old; in fact, some of them improve with age. Nostalgic treats have been getting upgraded time and time again for years now. Home cooks have been leveling up PB&J sandwiches with topping upgrades while companies have found unique ways to reinvent nostalgic treats.

Like a classic treat, Golden Girls actress Betty White only got better with age. Before her passing in 2021, the beloved comedienne revealed her favorite foods, which are just as classic as she is. She was especially fond of hot dogs, french fries, potato chips, and Red Vines candy.

White acknowledged in a 2012 interview with People that her eating habits were not the healthiest. Still, in the years before her passing, she continued to favor junk food and told the outlet she felt "good and energetic." The actress did caution that staying active was a key component in her life as well, which is perhaps what allowed her to enjoy the foods that she loved so much.