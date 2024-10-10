Betty White's Favorite Foods Were A Spread Of Classic Snacks
Classic foods never get old; in fact, some of them improve with age. Nostalgic treats have been getting upgraded time and time again for years now. Home cooks have been leveling up PB&J sandwiches with topping upgrades while companies have found unique ways to reinvent nostalgic treats.
Like a classic treat, Golden Girls actress Betty White only got better with age. Before her passing in 2021, the beloved comedienne revealed her favorite foods, which are just as classic as she is. She was especially fond of hot dogs, french fries, potato chips, and Red Vines candy.
White acknowledged in a 2012 interview with People that her eating habits were not the healthiest. Still, in the years before her passing, she continued to favor junk food and told the outlet she felt "good and energetic." The actress did caution that staying active was a key component in her life as well, which is perhaps what allowed her to enjoy the foods that she loved so much.
Her love of hot dogs was especially iconic
In addition to her love of snack food, Betty White was known to enjoy Diet Coke. The actress joked that the preservatives in the soda kept her energetic. So strong was her love of hot dogs, Diet Coke, and french fries that Mickey's Gyros and Ribs, located in Oak Park, Illinois where White was born, served a combo meal of those favorites when Oak Park officially named her birthday, January 17, Betty White Day in her honor.
Beyond her food favorites, Betty White had a unique daily routine. She would purposely skip breakfast and have a sandwich for lunch. She also admitted in an essay she penned in 2014 that she liked to partake in vodka on the rocks before dinner. Much like her career, Betty White followed her heart when it came to food and never gave in to fad diets, always preferring to blaze her own path. Despite her love for food and drink, however, the actress told Bon Appetit in a 2014 interview, "I'm not a big cook. I only go in the kitchen to feed my dog."
If you want to try your hand at eating like Betty White, Pink's Hot Dogs in LA (which she frequently visited) made the "Betty White Naked Dog" a permanent addition to its menu. The plain, all-beef hot dog in a bun maintains all the things that make a hot dog special, without all the toppings — just the way Betty liked it.