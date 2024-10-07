Why Your Refrigerator Is Actually The Best Place To Store Canned Tuna

Canned tuna is one of the best types of fish you can have in your home. Although it isn't always viewed favorably compared to fresh fish, it actually has plenty of nutritional benefits, is a cost-effective seafood option, and lasts a long time (and it's hard to find any seafood that meets all of these requirements). When you buy canned tuna, it's stored on the shelf, but that doesn't mean it has to stay there. If you have a can of tuna sitting in your pantry, you should put it in the refrigerator.

Most dishes that involve canned tuna should be served cold or chilled. If you make tuna salad or add some tuna to your pasta salad, you likely don't want to eat it at room temperature. By chilling the tuna, you can essentially skip the refrigeration step. It will already be cold when you prepare the dish, so it's ready to eat.