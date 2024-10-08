Why You Should Stop Overlooking Ham Steaks

If you hear the word "steak," beef likely comes to mind. But while it's the strongest association — and the root of the dictionary definition — the term has expanded to embrace everything from tuna to cauliflower. As long as it's thick and seared, it fits the bill, and that includes ham steak, too. Outside of a tasty sandwich filling, thick cuts of the cured meat are delicious sizzled.

Ham steak is malleable, its thick consistency shining on a skillet, in the oven, or even on a grill. Most ham steaks are pre-cooked, too, since they're often brined and smoked before they hit the shelves. For this reason, it's a useful protein option to have on hand — there's less stress over raw spoilage and it's easier to purchase in bulk.

Ham steak was more frequently advertised in the mid-20th century, accompanied with nostalgic sides and even sold in namesake tins. Although the food's lost fashion since, it's a protein that's undoubtedly worth a second look. Simply buy a slice of this thick and tasty pork product and cook it up to perfection. It'll shine with a convenient and heart-warming character that you won't forget.