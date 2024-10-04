Hammond's Mini Waffle Cone Candies Recalled For Allergen Contamination
The Denver, Colorado based candy company Hammond's, known for producing everything from inventive chocolate bars to flavored taffy and gummy candy, has issued a recall on a popular product. The brand's Dark Chocolate Filled Mini Waffle Cone Bites may be a fan favorite, but those with a milk allergy will want to take a close look if they have a bag of these tasty bites, as a recent batch has been revealed to boast potentially dangerous amounts of milk despite the absence of an ingredient declaration on the package.
The issue was brought to the company's attention when an allergic reaction was reported. Upon receiving news of the incident, the company moved to recall the product through an allergy alert, which was published by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on October 3rd, 2024. Hammond's then tested its Dark Chocolate Filled Mini Waffle Cone Bites for milk, and determined that the levels detected were above the trace amount threshold.
How to know if your Hammond's package is being recalled
The FDA press release provided the specifics of the packages in question: they are 4-ounce resealable bags that feature the code LN0525453 with a use by date of 03/20/2025, and LN0525453 with a use by date of 05/20/2025. You can find this information on the back of the bag, at the bottom to the right of the UPC code, which in this case reads -6 91355 90513 5, and the item number FC23212. The recall extends to 38 states and Washington, D.C., as well as mail order packages.
If you are among the treat seekers to have one of these bags in your possession, Hammond's has requested that you return it (which you can do where you made your purchase) for a full refund. For consumers with questions, the company also provided contact information for Devon DeVries, who is available at Hammond's Candies Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m MST, and can be reached at 1-888-226-3999 or at 303-333-5588 x 180.
While this won't make the list of biggest food recalls in history, it's critical to be aware of the possible risks. According to the Mayo Clinic, an allergic reaction to milk may be signified by hives, wheezing, shortness of breath, swelling of the lips, tongue, or throat, abdominal cramps and more. It can also cause anaphylaxis, which can be fatal, so be sure to seek emergency treatment if this is a concern.