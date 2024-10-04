Hammond's Mini Waffle Cone Candies Recalled For Allergen Contamination

The FDA press release provided the specifics of the packages in question: they are 4-ounce resealable bags that feature the code LN0525453 with a use by date of 03/20/2025, and LN0525453 with a use by date of 05/20/2025. You can find this information on the back of the bag, at the bottom to the right of the UPC code, which in this case reads -6 91355 90513 5, and the item number FC23212. The recall extends to 38 states and Washington, D.C., as well as mail order packages.

If you are among the treat seekers to have one of these bags in your possession, Hammond's has requested that you return it (which you can do where you made your purchase) for a full refund. For consumers with questions, the company also provided contact information for Devon DeVries, who is available at Hammond's Candies Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m MST, and can be reached at 1-888-226-3999 or at 303-333-5588 x 180.

While this won't make the list of biggest food recalls in history, it's critical to be aware of the possible risks. According to the Mayo Clinic, an allergic reaction to milk may be signified by hives, wheezing, shortness of breath, swelling of the lips, tongue, or throat, abdominal cramps and more. It can also cause anaphylaxis, which can be fatal, so be sure to seek emergency treatment if this is a concern.