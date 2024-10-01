How Long Does It Take To Cook Bratwursts In An Air Fryer?

Bratwursts have a serious fanbase for their versatility, heartiness, and tastiness. But even if you've got a handle on the flavor differences between these links and their hot dog cousins, you may not be up to speed on all the ways you can cook your brats — and it might be a surprise that they're on the list of unexpected foods to throw in the air fryer ASAP.

An air fryer gives brats that crispy-on-the-outside perfection, and helps seal in the juices responsible for their signature deliciousness. This method also helps minimize mess and save time compared to other options like baking, grilling, or poaching. Plus, it couldn't be simpler.

Your process will vary slightly depending on your sausages, as brats are found in several iterations: uncooked, cured or smoked (which are cooked through), or frozen. Recipes range in suggestions regarding time and temperature, but for the average sized bratwurst (about 3 to 4 ounces), 350 degrees Fahrenheit is a good place to start. From there, you can gauge timing needs. A cured brat should take about 8 minutes, while uncooked will require around 10 to 12 minutes. If they're frozen, add about 3 minutes (closer to 12 to 15 minutes in total). To ensure an exterior that's evenly crispy on all sides, it's a good idea to give them a flip halfway using tongs that won't puncture the casing. This brat perfection is truly as simple as that, although a few extra tips will help elevate your sausage game.

