How Long Does It Take To Cook Bratwursts In An Air Fryer?
Bratwursts have a serious fanbase for their versatility, heartiness, and tastiness. But even if you've got a handle on the flavor differences between these links and their hot dog cousins, you may not be up to speed on all the ways you can cook your brats — and it might be a surprise that they're on the list of unexpected foods to throw in the air fryer ASAP.
An air fryer gives brats that crispy-on-the-outside perfection, and helps seal in the juices responsible for their signature deliciousness. This method also helps minimize mess and save time compared to other options like baking, grilling, or poaching. Plus, it couldn't be simpler.
Your process will vary slightly depending on your sausages, as brats are found in several iterations: uncooked, cured or smoked (which are cooked through), or frozen. Recipes range in suggestions regarding time and temperature, but for the average sized bratwurst (about 3 to 4 ounces), 350 degrees Fahrenheit is a good place to start. From there, you can gauge timing needs. A cured brat should take about 8 minutes, while uncooked will require around 10 to 12 minutes. If they're frozen, add about 3 minutes (closer to 12 to 15 minutes in total). To ensure an exterior that's evenly crispy on all sides, it's a good idea to give them a flip halfway using tongs that won't puncture the casing. This brat perfection is truly as simple as that, although a few extra tips will help elevate your sausage game.
More tips for the best air fried brats
Before cooking your brats, it's helpful to allow them to come to room temperature — a tip that helps meat cook more evenly in general. For food safety reasons, don't let your sausages sit out of the fridge for more than 2 hours – 20 minutes to an hour should do the trick.
Regardless of whether your brats are pre-cooked, frozen, or fresh, you're aiming for an internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit (use a digital thermometer to check their temperature at the thickest point). That said, if you get a read of at least 155 degrees Fahrenheit, you're likely in good shape, as they'll cook a bit more once pulled from the air fryer during their rest.
There are competing opinions about whether you'll benefit from a quick poke of the casing with a knife or the tines of a fork to prevent any explosions, or if that might prematurely release your juices. You can experiment to determine which method you prefer, but either way you can also use a parchment paper liner in your air fryer, which makes this sausage clean-up a snap. Once they're finished, give them about 5 to 10 minutes to rest before diving in. And whether you prefer them with a dollop of dijon or spicy mustard on a toasted roll, over a bed of tangy sauerkraut, or simply paired with your favorite beer, these air fried brats may just blow your standard sausages out of the water.