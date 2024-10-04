Elevate Your Bratwurst With One Easy Addition

Bratwurst is a must-have at barbecues and casual get-togethers, and there is so much you can do with them. With a bolder flavor than hotdogs, brats are versatile, palate-pleasing, and totally meant to be wrapped in bacon. Yep, that's right. Bratwurst and bacon are the best pairing since bread and butter, and you absolutely shouldn't pass it up.

Barding is a technique for wrapping meat in a layer of fat before cooking, and it has existed since the 19th century. While it is usually used to maintain moisture in meat that lacks a lot of natural fat, it's also perfect for adding an extra punch of flavor to what you're cooking, in this case, brats. The result is super juicy, flavorful, and perfect for showing off to guests at your next cookout.

When wrapping brats in bacon, you can precook them in a dry pan to create a crust or a pot of water or beer before wrapping them in bacon to be crisped on the grill or in the oven. Alternatively, you can wrap them in bacon from the get-go, skewer them, and cook them entirely on the grill for a barbecue. Whichever way you choose to cook them, the bacon will impart a smoky and salty flavor to the brats, adding more mouthwatering depth. You can even toss additional seasoning on the bacon before you cook it, like brown sugar, cayenne, or smoked paprika.