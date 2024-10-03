Should You Store Bell Peppers At Room Temperature Or In The Fridge?

There are tons of feasible ways to reduce food waste, but one of the top contenders is to properly store the goods you buy. While it might seem like a no-brainer which foods belong in the fridge versus which are safe to chuck onto your counter, the answer isn't always clear-cut. Take bell peppers as a prime example. People are quick to assume that these colorful fruits (surprise — they're not veggies) belong in the refrigerator, but the truth is, they actually fare well both in the cold and at room temperature. So, how do you know which to go with? The answer is: it depends.

Whether you should keep this produce in your fridge or somewhere that's room temperature is contingent on how soon you plan to use your peppers as well as whether they're cut-up or not. From there, you can decide what works best for you so as to keep your bell peppers as fresh, crunchy, and flavorful as possible. Otherwise, you might just have to put that salad or those one-pan chicken fajitas on hold.