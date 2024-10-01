Why It's Illegal For Delaware Restaurants To Serve Margarine

The choice between butter and margarine has sparked a lot of debate. Some argue that margarine is better for heart health, while others say that butter is better because it is far less processed and contains natural ingredients.The dairy-loving state of Delaware has taken a hard stance on the divide: There, it's illegal for restaurants to serve margarine unless they notify the customer beforehand.

To be clear, this law doesn't mean that restaurants can't serve margarine alongside toast — it simply requires transparency. If a restaurant chooses to serve margarine or any type of butter substitute, the law states that they must disclose this to diners with a notice clearly written on the menu or on a placard where all customers can see it. This transparency is required in grocery stores, as well – a placard with the word "oleomargarine" (the official name for margarine) must be placed in front of the products, and no brand may use the term "butter" or use any photo of or reference to a cow (Delaware General Assembly).

As strange as it seems restaurants and grocery stores that do not follow these regulations are violating state law. Establishments that do not follow these violations may be fined between $50–250 or possibly imprisoned for a maximum of one year, depending on the severity of the violation.

