Spaghettieis Is The German Ice Cream Sundae You Can Easily Recreate At Home

While sweet, decadent bowls of ice cream certainly taste delicious, admittedly, they can also look pretty boring. Yeah, we said it. Indulging in the same few rounded scoops of sugar in pale hues just isn't so fun after a while. (Especially with the risk of brain freeze and a sugar crash.)

Luckily, in the modern age, there are some changes you can make your ice cream more interesting. No, we're not talking about whipping up indulgences like rolled ice cream, iconic treats like Chicago's rainbow ice cream cone, or liquid-nitrogen-infused desserts, which require complex tools. We're talking about simply swapping out your traditional ice cream by whipping up some spaghettieis at home instead with the help of just one kitchen tool.

Spaghettieis is a traditional German ice cream sundae you can easily recreate at home. While it's common to scoop ice cream into a bowl in perfect little spheres, chefs press ice cream through something called a spaetzle press for spaghettieis, which is a tool used to make German noodles. This process makes the ice cream resemble a bowl of spaghetti noodles, so it's especially fun to eat.

