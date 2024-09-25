The Easiest Way To Transform Trader Joe's Pancake Bread Into An Easy Breakfast

If the breakfast debate is, which is your favorite between pancakes or French toast, then Trader Joe's answer is: Why not both? The retailer is continually churning out trendy and adored new products that quickly become fan faves for their unique qualities — after all, the store is known for its foodie finds that you can't get anywhere else. One such viral product worthy of a second look is the pancake bread sold in TJ's bakery section. The grocer's bouncy, cakey pancake bread looks like a sweet loaf of banana bread or coffee cake, and it's billed as a "twist on a buttermilk short stack, baked into a sweet, moist loaf." If that sounds every bit as delicious and uniquely unexpected as so many of Trader Joe's goodies, you'd be correct.

Not only is the loaf drool-worthy just as it's intended to be enjoyed, sliced up for breakfast or a tea-time sweet treat — but you can crank the decadence up another notch by spinning the pancake-inspired bread into another breakfast and brunch-time go-to: French toast. The loaf has a vanilla-cake-esque interior and a sugary streusel-like topping, all infused with the official flavor of Saturday mornings — pancake syrup. It doesn't take much reworking to turn this breakfast-inspired treat into French toast, just dunking slices of the pancake bread loaf into a batter and frying them up, for the most extra plate of French toast you've ever sunk a fork into.