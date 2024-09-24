Simplify Scotch Eggs By Baking Them

If you're wondering what exactly is a scotch egg, you're not alone. Most recipes in cookbooks and across the internet recommend deep frying this sausage-stuffed, bread-coated egg dish. And we get why — frying has a way of producing some of the most delicious crisp-tender bites in the culinary world. However, it's not the only way to prepare scotch eggs. It's not even the most efficient method (yes, it does take just a few minutes, but time isn't the only factor we're looking at). To simplify your cooking process, without sacrificing taste, we recommend baking them.

The most notable benefit of baking is that it eliminates the messy process that deep frying is famous for. Oil bubbling and sputtering are the norm when frying. That coupled with oil drippings from the spider to the floor or countertop as you transfer the food from the fryer to the plate results in a pretty messy workstation that calls for extra cleanup afterward.

Not so with oven baking. Once you've lined your baking tray with parchment paper or foil and placed your scotched eggs on top, the cleanup later is as simple as discarding the lining and a quick wash of the pan. Furthermore, when baking, you don't need to worry about lingering oil smells for hours after cooking as is the case with a deep fry.

