The Cooking Oil Trick To Form Hamburgers Without Getting Your Hands Sticky

It's burger night, and everything is almost ready. The fixings are prepped, the grill (or pan) is heating, the buns are separated, and the table is set. All that's left is to season and mold the burgers. This process can be either effortless or a pain in the neck. Sometimes, the meat just sticks to everything and refuses to form beautiful, perfectly shaped patties. Even when it does, your hands get covered in bits of sticky meat and fat. This becomes even more of an issue when blending ingredients for meatballs or meatloaf. This stickiness may not be a major burger mistake, but it sure is annoying.

Advertisement

There are a couple of methods for preventing meat sticking to your hands, particularly if you're moving between tasks (just remember to wash thoroughly after handling any raw meat). Many people recommend wetting your hands with cold water, as this makes it more difficult for the meat to bind to your skin. Alternatively, wearing plastic or nitrile gloves, or wrapping the meat in plastic wrap creates a disposable layer between you and the ground beef. But there's another, perhaps more elegant approach that also works well: cooking spray. That's right, applying a little vegetable or olive oil to your hands will help keep them free from sticky meat, and it'll help you form better patties. (As a bonus, your hands will feel nice and soft for the rest of the day.)

Advertisement