How To Peel Tomatoes (And Why You Should)

Before you whip up a bowl of delicious fresh tomato sauce or soup, you first need to embark on the not-so-fun process of peeling the tomatoes. There are a few methods for how to do this, from freezing the tomatoes (this can take too long, though) to the microwaving method (which can be a bit erratic — plus it poses the risk of your tomatoes exploding in the microwave). That leaves us with the blanching technique, which takes a short time and is easy to do.

Advertisement

First, set a pot of water on the stovetop to boil and prepare a separate bowl of cold water with ice cubes. As the pot of water is heating, wash your tomatoes thoroughly and remove the stems. Cut an "X" mark on the bottom end of the tomatoes using a paring knife. Don't make it too deep — just slice through the skin. Next, put the tomatoes in the boiling water and blanch them for between 30 and 60 seconds.

Once the timer goes off, turn off the stove, grab a spider strainer or slotted spoon, and use it to transfer the tomatoes into the ice bath. This process not only makes the red orbs safe for handling, but it also halts the cooking process. Leave them in the bath for about five minutes or until you notice the peels looking shriveled. Then, remove them from the water bath and start pulling back the skin bit-by-bit starting from the "X" mark.

Advertisement