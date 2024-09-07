Why The Flavor Of Blue Moon Ice Cream Is Still A Mystery
The charm of blue moon ice cream doesn't end with its whimsical name and vibrant color; the flavor has been steeped in mystery since its contested origins. Some say it was invented in Milwaukee in the 1950s while others believe it was first made in Michigan. Whatever the case may be, blue moon ice cream has long delighted Midwesterners with its distinct taste. When people try the bright blue colored cream, they often struggle to identify what it reminds them of, and that's partially by design.
People have reported that blue moon ice cream tastes like amoretto, marshmallows, vanilla pudding, cherry, and whatever flavor Froot Loops are. Different purveyors have different recipes, so there might be some truth to all of the claims. However, there's one constant among blue moon ice cream makers; they tend to keep their recipes top secret, which only contributes to the mystique. Add in the fact that blue moon is difficult to find outside of Michigan, Wisconsin, and some parts of Indiana and Illinois, and you've got yourself a seriously mysterious ice cream flavor.
Blue moon ice cream secret ingredient theories
If you peruse recipes for homemade blue moon ice cream, you'll find that vanilla, raspberry, and lemon are common ingredients. But there is another element to blue moon's flavor profile that's harder to put your finger on. Some have theorized that the ice cream is flavored with castoreum, a food additive with a raspberry-vanilla flavor that beavers excrete from sacs a little too close to their behinds to be appetizing to the greater populace. If that is on the blue moon ice cream ingredient list, it's not hard to imagine why sellers would want to keep it a secret.
Others have guessed that its nutmeg's slightly sweet and nutty flavor that gives Blue Moon its unique taste. Andrew Plennert, the owner of Weber Flavors, which currently owns the trademark for the blue moon recipe, gave some insight into the ingredients in 2007. He told the Associated Press that the secret ingredient is commonly "used in the pharmaceutical and beverage industries to hide bitter or harsh tastes" (per Times Argus).
Companies like Weber are another reason why the blue moon recipe is so shrouded in mystery. Ice cream manufacturers often couldn't say what's in their blue moon even if they wanted to — they simply buy the flavoring from a separate company without access to the recipe.
Can you make blue moon ice cream at home?
We may never know exactly what's in blue moon ice cream, but you can experiment with trying to recreate it at home — which you can do without an ice cream machine. However, don't be surprised if you find yourself feeling like something is missing. The flavor is often described as both fruity and nutty, so let that be your guide when experimenting with various recipes. Using raspberry, vanilla, and lemon extracts together is a great way to capture the peculiar blend of sweetness. You'll often find vanilla pudding and marshmallows on the ingredient list for homemade blue moon ice cream — along with almond extract for those nutty undertones. If you have your own theories as to what ingredient makes blue moon so unique, try adding some and seeing how it tastes.
As for blue moon's striking hue, it's not as mysterious as its flavor; all you'll need to get the bright color is some gel food coloring. While experimenting#, you may find yourself accepting that the flavor of genuine blue moon is simply ... blue moon. Or as Hudsonville Ice Cream puts it, "the indescribable flavor of a clear, blue sky" (via Hudsonville).