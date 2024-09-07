Why The Flavor Of Blue Moon Ice Cream Is Still A Mystery

The charm of blue moon ice cream doesn't end with its whimsical name and vibrant color; the flavor has been steeped in mystery since its contested origins. Some say it was invented in Milwaukee in the 1950s while others believe it was first made in Michigan. Whatever the case may be, blue moon ice cream has long delighted Midwesterners with its distinct taste. When people try the bright blue colored cream, they often struggle to identify what it reminds them of, and that's partially by design.

People have reported that blue moon ice cream tastes like amoretto, marshmallows, vanilla pudding, cherry, and whatever flavor Froot Loops are. Different purveyors have different recipes, so there might be some truth to all of the claims. However, there's one constant among blue moon ice cream makers; they tend to keep their recipes top secret, which only contributes to the mystique. Add in the fact that blue moon is difficult to find outside of Michigan, Wisconsin, and some parts of Indiana and Illinois, and you've got yourself a seriously mysterious ice cream flavor.