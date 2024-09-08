Do You Really Need A Cocktail Mixing Glass In Your Bar Setup?

For drinks that don't require the aeration or intensity that a cocktail shaker provides, it's the perfect time to reach for a cocktail mixing glass instead. Often included in some of the best home bar cocktail sets, stirring a cocktail in one of these vessels yields effortlessly smooth and balanced drinks, so it stands to argue that it's a worthwhile investment for a home bar. To use a mixing glass, simply fill the cup with ice, pour in the liquid of a cocktail, stir in a consistent motion with a bar spoon, and strain the drink into a serving glass.

Advertisement

While some may think this simple vessel seems like a nonessential item, it actually makes more of a difference for cocktails than many might think, ensuring a consistent drink every time. Unlike other cups, cocktail mixing glasses are specifically designed to help bartenders seamlessly mix a drink. The bottom of this glass is heavy to keep the cup sturdy, and the body of the glass is a straight cylinder shape so you can consistently stir the drink with a bar spoon without hitting the sides.

Next, most cocktail mixing glasses are made of a special thick glass that helps keep the temperature of the drink inside regulated. This protects the liquid from interacting with the heat of your hand. Other mixing vessels don't have that some protection, and using those instead could lead to fast melting ice cubes or drinks that sweat prematurely. That said, while these glasses are nice to have, you don't necessarily need one — it's all about your drink preferences.

Advertisement