The Concerning Mystery Behind Costco's Food Court Frozen Coffee

While we don't have any concrete current data on the caffeine content of these drinks, some customers have guesses. "I think it still has 275 mg caffeine," one Reddit user said of the mocha freeze. "That number is like 4 years old though." Another customer agreed that the drink tastes strong.

Advertisement

As far as the flavor of the beverage, there are mixed reviews. "As a mildly caffeinated chocolate slurpee, I find it to be a complete success," a satisfied Reddit user wrote. One customer even compared it to Starbucks: "Better than a Frappuccino, I like it as an option and I get it without the chocolate." Another agreed, saying, "[The] Latte Freeze is my go-to food court item every Costco trip!" Still, others had opposite opinions. "Not too much of a fan of it," one customer wrote. "It tastes like a White Russian just without the alcohol." One Redditor used to be a fan, but changed their mind following a recipe change. "I loved and was addicted to the previous version of this," they wrote. "Then, they changed it up (for the worse) and significantly increased the price. So there went that."

Advertisement

To get the most accurate take on these drinks, you might just have to try them both and decide where they end up on your own ranking of Costco's food court items. Just sip cautiously, as no one seems to know exactly how much caffeine is inside.