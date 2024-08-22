How To Tell If Your Bread Is About To Go Bad

Whether you've put in the time and care of baking your own loaf of bread from scratch or you spent your hard-earned coin at the store on a loaf, there's nothing worse than pulling out some slices just to see spots of mold. It happens all too often, and all too soon, and while there are steps you can take to prolong your bread's lifespan, like proper storage, you can also keep your eyes peeled for some telltale warning signs. Think of these as alerts that tell you to use it up, freeze it, or plan to make a batch of French toast — and fast — before the carbs have passed their prime.

Nathan Myhrvold, founder of Modernist Cuisine and lead author of the Modernist Cuisine cookbook series, is an expert on all such things. He quite literally wrote the book (several actually) on bread — with his recent cookbook Modernist Bread at Home, among others. Myhrvold explains that even well-stored bread will of course go bad in a matter of days. But before it's too late and they have to be tossed, you can keep a sharp eye out for signs like moisture redistribution, he says — a fancy way of saying bread will start going either dry or soggy in certain areas as it nears the end. Aging loaves will also start going stale, which is different than just drying out, and a precursor of further aging.

