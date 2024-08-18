Why You Need A Banneton To Bake Perfect Bread

Baking is both an art and a science. The more you practice, the better you become at it. And just like artists and scientists need the right tools for their trade, every bread baker also requires some tools in their baking arsenal to create wow-inspiring loaves. One item that often gets overlooked by home bakers, though, is the banneton. This tool is essential if you're bent on making consistently perfect bread.

Also known as a proofing basket, the banneton's main task is to maintain the shape of the bread dough during the final proofing just before the actual baking. The wall of the basket offers support ensuring the dough rises upwards instead of outwards to create a beautiful loaf. Use the banneton when preparing any type of dough, from the sourdough dough to the yeasted kind. However, this basket is most critical for high-hydration types of dough since they are more slack and likely to flatten while proofing if they lack support.

Using a banneton also contributes to the aesthetics of the bread. The outer surface of the dough dries up slightly setting the stage for a nice crispy crust on the loaf. Additionally, the ridges in the basket will imprint on the dough's surface creating a beautiful artisan look. If you prefer a completely smooth finish so your scored designs can stand out, simply place the linen liner in the banneton before loading the dough and you'll end up with a perfectly smooth surface ready for slashing.

