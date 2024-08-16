Gordon Ramsay's 3 Favorite Food Destinations

Gordon Ramsay is known for his refined takes on French and British cuisine: He's spent a lot of time in France and he has two Michelin-starred restaurants there. But when it comes to traveling, this doesn't mean France is his favorite destination. In a 2023 interview with Korean food YouTuber Seungyon Cho, Ramsay named an arguably unexpected Asian country as his favorite place to eat: Laos.

Advertisement

Wedged between Vietnam, Cambodia, and Thailand, Laos has a cuisine that's herby, spicy, and uses plenty of tangy fermented products from noodles to meats. In countries like America, Lao cuisine has often been overshadowed by its Thai neighbors (although there's definitely some overlap between their culinary approaches), but in recent years, has become a lot easier to find, at least in areas like Los Angeles.

Ramsay describes Lao food as "off the charts," especially when he went outside of touristy areas into the countryside. He filmed an episode of his National Geographic TV series "Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted" there, learning the importance of fish from the Mekong River to the cuisine, for dishes like mok pa, herby, spiced steamed fish in banana leaves. He learned to love padek, a fermented fish product that adds some kick to soups and stews, and even "toe-biters," a water bug that he describes as tasting like a mix of lobster and crab meat. That said, he didn't end up a fan of betel nut, a stimulant that can cause dizziness.

Advertisement