The Canned Shortcut To Flavor-Bomb Tacos

While you could spend hours searing and simmering beef chuck for some delicious birria tacos, wouldn't it be better to have a batch of flavorful tacos ready in a quarter of the time? With a can of black bean soup, you can make that dream a reality.

Canned black bean soup is a simple, flavor-packed base full of lush, sauteed veggies like onion and sweet tomato, and even more tasty spices and seasonings, from cumin to oregano. Since this canned soup comes packed with plenty of natural protein, you only need to jazz it up with simple thickeners like shredded cheese or meat to turn this dish into a dynamic filling that will complete taco night— and hey, if you choose to forgo adding meat to this soup, this dish can easily become a delightful choice for vegetarians too.

Top this bean soup with some refreshing greens like chopped cilantro and lime, and don't forget a margarita on the side. A filling, savory supper of black bean tacos can be done in minutes. Perfect for a last-minute supper, this dish is a great choice for chefs of any level to try.

