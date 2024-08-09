Andrew Zimmern's Favorite Fish For Flavorful Grilling
The best meals always start with high quality ingredients. When it comes to grilling up fish, chef Andrew Zimmern has a preference for an unconventional protein choice that goes beyond the traditional salmons and shrimps of the world. As the accomplished chef shared to his website, he believes that a Pacifico striped bass is a truly ideal fish that more chefs should grill. His reasoning? Its semi-firm texture and relatively high fat content work well with a variety of cooking methods, including grilling.
When cooked, the flesh of the Pacifico striped bass becomes extra flaky and tender while the skin crisps up beautifully to provide crunchy contrast. And trust us, you're gonna want to leave the skin on. Many chefs consider it the best part of grilled fish, in part because it helps keep the flesh moist during the cooking process. No matter how you enjoy grilled fish, the versatile Pacifico striped bass can deliver.
What sets this special fish apart
Unlike traditional striped bass, which calls freshwater lakes and ponds home, the Pacifico varieties thrive in the open ocean. This is an important distinction because the unique origins of this fish make it a much more environmentally-conscious choice than some others. In fact, it is considered the only four-star striped bass by Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP), as per farmer and supplier Pacifico Aquaculture. This means the fish comes from a BAP-certified farm that uses sustainable practices.
What's more, just ater this fish is harvested, it is put on ice to help retain its high quality. Given the right supplier, you can be confident that this fish is both an ethical and flavorful choice.
While there are many good ways to grill a Pacifico striped bass, we have a few tips to help ensure your meal is the best possible. For starters, pat the fish dry on both sides using paper towels before it hits the grill, to help it end up perfectly juicy and crisp instead of limp. Next, grill the fish skin-side down first to protect the fragile flesh from flaking and falling through the grates. Once the skin is golden-brown, flip and cook the other side briefly. Then, the fillets should be ready to go. Let the filet rest before slicing so it retains its juices. When you're ready, indulge in those tender, smoky flavors.
How to prepare this versatile fish
While there are many different ways to prepare a Pacifico striped bass thanks to its versatility, Andrew Zimmern shared one of his absolute favorite preparations on his website. To help cut through the smoky flavors, Zimmern adds fresh ginger juice and a spicy, fish sauce-infused caramel to this dish. He marinates the fish in the ginger juice first to help it soak up the pungent flavors, then bastes the fish in more of the juice as it grills. Finally, he finishes it all off with a drizzle of his special caramel sauce.
To bring further balance to the salty flavors of this dish, it's a great idea to add other acids such as lemon or lime juice. Sweet cherry tomatoes can also impart a deliciously acidic burst balanced by a hint of sweetness. Grill the tomatoes first before adding them to the dish to help its juices mix seamlessly with the fish.
There are a lot of other secrets to grilling a show-stopping fish dinner, but it all starts with choosing the best fish possible. If you're eager to impress, start your cooking journey with a Pacifico striped bass like Zimmern and the rest should fall into place. (And if you like the taste of this expert recommendation, try out Zimmern's pro tip for finding the best restaurants next.)