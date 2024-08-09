Andrew Zimmern's Favorite Fish For Flavorful Grilling

Unlike traditional striped bass, which calls freshwater lakes and ponds home, the Pacifico varieties thrive in the open ocean. This is an important distinction because the unique origins of this fish make it a much more environmentally-conscious choice than some others. In fact, it is considered the only four-star striped bass by Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP), as per farmer and supplier Pacifico Aquaculture. This means the fish comes from a BAP-certified farm that uses sustainable practices.

What's more, just ater this fish is harvested, it is put on ice to help retain its high quality. Given the right supplier, you can be confident that this fish is both an ethical and flavorful choice.

While there are many good ways to grill a Pacifico striped bass, we have a few tips to help ensure your meal is the best possible. For starters, pat the fish dry on both sides using paper towels before it hits the grill, to help it end up perfectly juicy and crisp instead of limp. Next, grill the fish skin-side down first to protect the fragile flesh from flaking and falling through the grates. Once the skin is golden-brown, flip and cook the other side briefly. Then, the fillets should be ready to go. Let the filet rest before slicing so it retains its juices. When you're ready, indulge in those tender, smoky flavors.

