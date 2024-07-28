The Easy Way To Remove The Tendon From Raw Chicken
Tendons are a kind of connective tissue found in chicken (or any other type of meat, for that matter) that joins muscle (the meat) to the adjacent bone. However, if you've prepared chicken a few times, you know the tendon that's the biggest nuisance is the one found on the chicken tenderloin (or chicken tender). This boneless cut of white meat found below the chicken breast is the most tender part of a chicken. But how do you remove that pesky tendon that runs along it? The trick is to use a fork.
Place the tender on a chopping board and identify the white strand protruding from one end (the tendon). Grab the tendon and slip it between two prongs of a fork, then take a paper towel or a clean kitchen towel and use that to grip the tendon firmly. Next, pull at the tendon as you push the fork forward to separate the meat from the tendon. Do this firmly but gently to avoid tearing the tender chicken meat. If you can't get a good hold of the tendon using the towel, you can use kitchen pliers to prevent slippage. With the tendon removed, proceed to cook your chicken tenders as usual.
Alternative hack to de-tendon chicken using a knife
If the fork method above is challenging for you or you simply want another simple hack to add to your arsenal of how to de-tendon chicken, then using a knife is the other way. The concept is similar to the fork method in that you're pulling out the tendon from the meat, but instead of positioning it between two fork tines, it goes between the knife edge and a cutting board.
Start by laying the chicken tender on a cutting board with the smooth skin side facing up. Identify the protruding end of the tendon and pin it down on the cutting board using the thumbnail of your non-dominant hand. Next, take a sharp knife in your favored hand and place the cutting edge on top of the tendon, right where it disappears into the meat.
Push the meat forward using the knife as if you're scraping it away from the tendon. Remember to keep the knife at an angle to avoid accidentally applying a downward force, which could cut the tendon before it fully detaches from the meat. Once you push the meat to the very end, you'll have successfully detached the tendon.
So what if you cook the tendon with the chicken?
With so much information on how to de-tendon chicken before cooking, it makes sense that some people may think there's some sort of danger in cooking or eating this tissue or that it's inedible. Well, not really. Though the white strand looks unappealing, it's actually safe to eat. And yes, many cooks just cook the chicken as is without removing that strand.
However, though edible, the tendon isn't pleasant to eat because as it cooks, it becomes tougher than the rest of the meat. That drastic textural contrast of biting into a juicy tender and midway landing on a tough tendon strand makes for a less-than-enjoyable eating experience. You could, however, avoid biting the tough tendon and just eat around it, then discard it afterward. If, as a cook, you prefer this to the hassle of removing one tendon after another before cooking, how then do you cook the chicken tenders with the tendons in situ?
The good news is that there's nothing different you have to do when cooking with the tendon attached. Just follow the instructions and timings on your favorite recipe as usual — whether you're making fried chicken tenders, baked, or air-fried — and you'll have delicious chicken in no time.