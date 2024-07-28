The Easy Way To Remove The Tendon From Raw Chicken

Tendons are a kind of connective tissue found in chicken (or any other type of meat, for that matter) that joins muscle (the meat) to the adjacent bone. However, if you've prepared chicken a few times, you know the tendon that's the biggest nuisance is the one found on the chicken tenderloin (or chicken tender). This boneless cut of white meat found below the chicken breast is the most tender part of a chicken. But how do you remove that pesky tendon that runs along it? The trick is to use a fork.

Place the tender on a chopping board and identify the white strand protruding from one end (the tendon). Grab the tendon and slip it between two prongs of a fork, then take a paper towel or a clean kitchen towel and use that to grip the tendon firmly. Next, pull at the tendon as you push the fork forward to separate the meat from the tendon. Do this firmly but gently to avoid tearing the tender chicken meat. If you can't get a good hold of the tendon using the towel, you can use kitchen pliers to prevent slippage. With the tendon removed, proceed to cook your chicken tenders as usual.