Why You Should Purposefully Drop Freshly Baked Cakes

You've probably heard the saying that we eat with our eyes first. This is never more true than in the case of cakes. Whether you're baking for a family member's birthday or prepping a royal wedding reception, all eyes will be on the cake. Ideally, it should be a show-stopping centerpiece, but there is one fatal flaw that can ruin the entire presentation: a sunken cake.

There are a few reasons why such a mishap can occur. Improper baking can sink your cake, and so could an ingredient mistake, but there's another issue that many people overlook. You might think your cake's fate is sealed as soon as you bake it, but there is one more trick you can pull out after the cake comes out of the oven to save you from the dreaded sunken center. It involves dropping your freshly baked cake.

Dropping a cake might sound like a technique from the Three Stooges' kitchen, but when done in a careful and controlled manner, it should be fine. As soon as the cake is out of the oven, drop the pan from a short height (about 30 centimeters or one foot in the air) down onto a hard counter or floor. The reason that this technique can help you avoid a sunken cake is thanks to some simple science. Let's break it down.

