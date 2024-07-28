Why An Air Fryer Is Key To Prevent Soggy Potato Salad

While preparing potato salad with the help of an air fryer might seem unorthodox, it can make a world of difference when it comes to texture. Fortunately, the process is fairly flexible, as you can either boil your potatoes first and finish them in the air fryer or cook them fully in the countertop appliance. The exact approach you take may depend on what type of spuds you use and how close to tradition you'd like to stick.

If you opt for waxy or all-purpose potatoes, which contain less starch and don't need to be peeled, you can boil then strain them a few minutes early before tossing them into the air fryer to crisp up. Red- and gold-skinned types are commonly called for in potato salad recipes because they maintain their structure well when cooked in water after being cut, resulting in tender pieces that hold up when thoroughly mixed with other ingredients.

On the other hand, russet potatoes — the prototypical spud — are prone to becoming mushy if they aren't boiled whole, requiring extra time for cooling before they can be cut. Potato salad purists often suggest avoiding starchy potatoes because they can fall apart when cooked traditionally, but they're perfect for slicing and air frying from the start. Since they're better-suited to absorbing moisture, they could also be worth using over waxy potatoes if the goal is for your spuds to soak up dressing.

