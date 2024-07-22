The Caesar Dressing Trick That Takes Costco's Chicken Bake To The Next Level
If it's not Costco's low-cost bulk buys that customers are raving about, it's probably about one of Costco's iconic food court items. While over a pound of mozzarella, parmesan, and provolone might be the reason behind why Costco's food court pizza is so good, there's a particular caesar dressing trick that takes Costco's classic chicken bake to the next level.
As a former Costco food court employee shared in a 2017 Reddit post, the secret behind the delicious flavor of the chicken bakes is that each comes with plenty of Caesar dressing hidden inside. First, dressing is brushed on the inside of the pizza dough before it's loaded up with sliced chicken breast, bacon bits, and cheese. Then, after it's been rolled up, the outside of the bake's dough is again brushed in Caesar dressing before being topped with a smattering of cheese and baked.
The Caesar dressing gives Costco's chicken bakes not only a crispy golden-brown exterior, but also helps to retain moisture inside of the bake too. Plus, the tanginess in the dressing makes for an excellent contrast with the milky cheese and salty bacon, making for a super well-rounded fluffy and cheesy treat that keeps members craving more.
Insider tips for the best possible chicken bake
To really elevate your chicken bake experience, one customer on the 2017 Reddit thread had a special tip to bring even more umami goodness into the mix. "I used to get a side of caesar and dip the chicken bake into it," the Redditor said. This addition might come with a few extra calories, but it's a really great ingredient to pair with the cheesy treat.
While Caesar dressing gives Costco's food court bakes a crispy golden crust, some customers on the Reddit thread believe that the frozen variety of the chicken bakes might be missing this special ingredient. (Even though it is listed as an ingredient on the packaging.) Still, many customers claimed the frozen bakes lacked moisture, with one member claiming, "I followed the instructions exactly and they came out so hard I felt like I needed a hammer and chisel to open it up. Not at all like the light and fluffy crust we were expecting."
So, if you want the classic chicken bake complete with the benefits of the secret Caesar ingredient, you might just want to stick to the food court. It means someone else is doing all the work of cooking for you, so the option might not be so bad. Then, if you like the chicken bake, try out one of Costco's most unhinged food court menu hacks by ordering a Jochizza next. (If you dare.)