The Caesar Dressing Trick That Takes Costco's Chicken Bake To The Next Level

If it's not Costco's low-cost bulk buys that customers are raving about, it's probably about one of Costco's iconic food court items. While over a pound of mozzarella, parmesan, and provolone might be the reason behind why Costco's food court pizza is so good, there's a particular caesar dressing trick that takes Costco's classic chicken bake to the next level.

Advertisement

As a former Costco food court employee shared in a 2017 Reddit post, the secret behind the delicious flavor of the chicken bakes is that each comes with plenty of Caesar dressing hidden inside. First, dressing is brushed on the inside of the pizza dough before it's loaded up with sliced chicken breast, bacon bits, and cheese. Then, after it's been rolled up, the outside of the bake's dough is again brushed in Caesar dressing before being topped with a smattering of cheese and baked.

The Caesar dressing gives Costco's chicken bakes not only a crispy golden-brown exterior, but also helps to retain moisture inside of the bake too. Plus, the tanginess in the dressing makes for an excellent contrast with the milky cheese and salty bacon, making for a super well-rounded fluffy and cheesy treat that keeps members craving more.

Advertisement