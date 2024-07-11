The Secret To Making Tall Cakes In A Short Pan

There are only so many kitchen gadgets and pans one can reasonably store. Of course, there are the essential items any baker needs, but before you go to buy another specialty pan for a recipe you may only make once or twice, there are simple kitchen hacks that can tweak what you already have, eliminating the need to go buy new cookware.

Most of us have a regular cake pan or two in the kitchen, but if you find yourself making an extra tall layer of cake and don't have the deep pan for the job — no need to buy a whole new one. A simple roll of parchment paper is all you need to extend the height of your regular pan by creating a disposable extension of the pan with a parchment paper collar. This creates a taller cake pan and allows you to fill it deeper with extra batter for an extra tall, impressive cake.

Of course, for such a thing you could always just make double the layers — three or four — and stack 'em. But if you don't want to go through that hassle of cooking and dealing with so many layers, just two extra tall layers gets you the elegant, impressive height you're looking for.

