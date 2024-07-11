The Butter Mistake That Immediately Ruins Muffins

While it's easy to enjoy a batch of muffins fresh out of the oven, the process of baking them is usually a much more tedious experience. Even a small miscalculation in measurements can destroy an entire batch of these fluffy marvels, so these endeavors really do take some genuine practice and patience. For those new to baking, don't underestimate the hidden difficulty of these recipes, because even something as simple as using cold butter instead of room-temperature can immediately ruin your muffins.

Fats like butter bring flavor to baked goods, but they are also an integral part of creating their fluffy structures. Butter helps muffins rise and stay intact, making this ingredient one of the most important additions of all. While most every baked good has butter in its ingredients list, whether it has to be melted, room temperature, or cold is a really important distinction to take note of. That's because butter has varying effects depending on its temperature, and using cold butter for muffins will make the end product way too doughy and dense.