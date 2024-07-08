The Strange Origin Of The Phrase 'Apple Of My Eye'

The true change of the phase came from Old English in the 10th century. In Old Anglo-Saxon, the word for "apple" is "arppel." The word for "pupil" is also "arppel." Like an apple, the pupil was round. And like the pupil, the skin of the apple could, in theory, reflect a person's image back to them. So, if the word for "apple" and "pupil" were the same in Old English, then translating the sentiment as the "apple of the eye" made a lot of sense. Some of the original intent in the Hebrew changed a bit when the text was translated into English. It no longer meant "little man" or "little girl," but "apple." However, if you substitute the word "pupil" for "apple" in the line from the Psalms, the meaning of the original text becomes a bit clearer. "Keep me as the pupil of the eye. Hide me under the shadow of thy wings."

In other words, the author of the request in Psalms is asking God to keep a pupil on him. The eye's pupil allows people to see. Because of this, it's to be cherished. And here, requester in Psalms is literally the little man of God's eye, someone to be cherished by the Almighty. This, coupled with the influence of the English translation and the influence of its use in literary canon, may have created a more nuanced meaning than the original phrase intended.