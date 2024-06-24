Scientists Figured Out How To Prevent Film From Forming On Your Tea

Tap water, especially if it comes from a well, can contain traces of soluble minerals. If the concentration of minerals in your water is especially high (above 150 parts per million), then what you're using would be called "hard water." While harmless, the minerals can be a nuisance by forming white flakes in your tap water or, in this case, clouding up your tea.

When you steep your tea bags or loose leaves in hot water, in the first few seconds, you can see the essence of the tea leaking and darkening the water. In this mix, there's a class of chemicals called polyphenols. If the brewing water is rich in minerals like calcium carbonate (lime), the polyphenols from the tea will interact with them and form a thin film layer on top of the brew. This initial layer is too thin to be seen with the naked eye and requires special instruments to detect it while the tea is still hot. But after about 30 minutes of cooling, the film will become visible.

One of the key findings in the aforementioned study is that the thickness of the film correlates with the calcium level in the water. The harder your water is, the more prominent the film will form. If you really want to get rid of it, the best solution is to use filtered, soft water that has had its mineral content stripped — without calcium, the film won't form.

