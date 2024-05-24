Why Mustard Oil Is Illegal In The United States

Mustard oil is a key ingredient for a number of cuisines: North Indian and Bengali recipes call for it in all sorts of dishes like butter chicken and alur dom (curried potato), and it also crops up in Chinese and Russian dishes. Yet this ingredient is illegal in the U.S., Canada, and EU countries because of (possibly unfounded) fears around one of its components.

Specifically, a fatty acid called erucic acid is the reason for the ban in the U.S. and other countries. It's not unique to mustard oil: It occurs in numerous plants from the brassica family, which also includes very legal vegetables like kale, cabbage, Brussels sprouts, and mustard greens. Agencies like the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accept erucic acid in lower amounts in food (there's a threshold for what's considered a safe level of it). But the higher concentration of it in mustard oil — which is made by crushing or grinding mustard seeds — is why authorities targeted it in these countries.

Erucic acid has been linked to a potential increase in deposits of fat in the heart muscles of some animals like rats and chickens. However, even though limits were placed on foods with erucic acid as long ago as the '70s in Europe, there's still no scientific confirmation that it can hurt humans. Plus, studies on people who consume a lot of erucic acid in places like China haven't offered the same results as with animals.

