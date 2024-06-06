The Time-Consuming Step You Can Ignore When Grilling Steak

Everyone has their own routine when it comes to their homemade steak. Some prefer to keep it simple, rubbing the meat with just salt and pepper before grilling. Others like to wait until after cooking to add seasoning. Some drizzle on a bit of cooking oil to prevent sticking, while others skip the oil altogether. All these are obviously up to your discretion and are entirely optional, but here's one step that we bet you've always thought is a must: letting the steak rest outside the fridge to come to room temperature.

You heard it right, you don't have to rest it if you don't have the time or the patience. The reasoning behind this is that allowing the steak to reach room temperature from its chilled state will help it cook more evenly on the grill. You'll often see cookbooks and recipes advising to let the steak rest for 20 to 30 minutes before cooking, and while this approach works well if you have plenty of time, it's not so cool when you're hosting a dinner party.

Resting your succulent cut of ribeye steak for 30 minutes really doesn't raise the core temperature all that much (a couple of degrees at best), so a rested versus straight-out-the-fridge steak will cook the same. Instead, what you really want to pay attention to is how moist the steak is out of the fridge.

