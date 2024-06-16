The Easy Way To Take The Bitterness Out Of Olive Oil In Mayonnaise

While many people are used to picking up the food items they need straight from the grocery store, most staple condiments, such as ketchup and mustard, are actually very easy to make from scratch at home. Contrary to what you might think, most of your favorite sauces and syrups require only a few cheap ingredients to come together. (As well as a little elbow grease, of course.) Take homemade mayonnaise, for example, which calls for just five common items many people have on hand. (Or six, if you want a bolder mayo with the help of some Calabrian chili paste.)

Still, when it comes to homemade mayonnaise in particular, one of the biggest pitfalls chefs face is that the bitterness of the olive oil in this mixture can come through too strong. This is a common problem for oils in emulsions, but luckily there is a quick fix. Biologist and chef Nik Sharma shared an easy way to take the bitterness out of the olive oil in your mayonnaise with Serious Eats. Here's how to do it. Simply mix your olive oil with some boiling water before adding it to your other ingredients. To do this you can pour your olive oil in a jar with boiling water, seal it, then shake. Alternatively, you can also whisk the mixture in a mixing bowl, the choice is up to you. Now wait about 30 minutes until the mixture naturally separates, then extract the olive oil for use in your mayonnaise recipe.

