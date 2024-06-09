The Banana Bread Gordon Ramsay Says Is So Good 'It Makes You Curse'

In addition to traditional Polynesian foods like poi, Hawaiian Huli Huli chicken, and kalua pork, Hawaii is known for its tasty cuisine that blends ingredients from various cultures around the world — spam musubi, manapua, and malasadas, to name a few. Particularly in Maui, banana bread is another Hawaiian food staple that can be found for sale at numerous bakeries on the picturesque island.

The origins of banana bread in Hawaii may date back to the early 1900s when a war shipping shortage hindered exports of goods, leaving a surplus of bananas on the Islands. To make use of the numerous bananas, Hawaiians came up with various recipes, including banana bread. Today, the state of Hawaii is the number one producer of bananas in the U.S. by far, producing 5.14 million pounds on 332 acres in 2022.

The main variety of bananas grown in Hawaii are apple bananas, which are small and slightly tangy but also sweeter than other varieties. The sweetness of apple bananas, combined with their creamy texture contribute to the tastiness of Hawaiian banana bread, making it an extra special comfort food that, as Ramsay points out, is "like a slice of Hawaiian heaven." Generally speaking, Maui banana bread is also incredibly moist and denser than other breads — it's more like cake texture. You'll also find different varieties of Hawaiian banana bread, as some are plain, while others incorporate ingredients like pineapple bits, macadamia nuts, and coconut.

