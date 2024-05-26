The One Appliance Binging With Babish Uses For Super Smooth Mac And Cheese

Craving a warm, filling meal at the end of a long day? You can never go wrong with mac and cheese. The classic comfort food doesn't require spending much time and energy in the kitchen, whether you're making it from scratch or a box. Cooking the pasta is straightforward, but sometimes the sauce needs a little extra help, especially if you're working with powdered cheese. Fortunately, if you've ever dealt with clumpy sauce, there's a surprisingly simple way to ensure it comes out smooth every single time. All you need is a blender.

With almost a decade of experience spent recreating iconic foods from movies and television like the Krabby Patty and ratatouille, Andrew Rea, the chef and creator better known by his pseudonym Babish from the successful "Binging with Babish" YouTube series, has cracked the code to irresistibly creamy mac and cheese — a meal that's no stranger to the big screen either. After struggling to prepare the perfect cacio e pepe, another delicious cheesy pasta dish, he shared the secret to a silky cheese sauce with Epicurious: Simply prepare it in a blender. As the blades cut through and combine all the ingredients, the sauce's texture turns out super smooth, making any pesky cheese clumps a long-forgotten problem. Clearly, the common kitchen appliance can come in handy for making more than just smoothies and soups.

