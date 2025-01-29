How Anthony Bourdain Felt About Modern Coffee Shops

Over time, coffee has skyrocketed from a simple, caffeinated drink to one of the biggest cultural trends of all time. Once, people asked about your favorite song or dream car, now they might be curious about your coffee order. It's not just the culture surrounding this drink that has changed. The different ways we can enjoy our java has evolved, too. You used to have only a few options such as a simple drip coffee or espresso, but now, there are seemingly thousands, and you can enjoy this customizable drink in shops with cozy modern decor and plenty of hip customers.

While this change is exciting for some, not everyone is thrilled by it. Take, for example, legendary chef and world traveller Anthony Bourdain. While some coffee connoisseurs want to perfect every aspect of this beverage — from a latte's temperature down to the size of the grind, Bourdain didn't care about any of those things. In an interview with Bon Appetit, Bourdain famously stated, "There are few things I care about less than coffee." He didn't want to wait for it, he didn't need a comfortable ambiance to enjoy it in, and he had no favorite hidden gem in this category. Often, he simply went to a bodega or a street vendor for a steamy cup of joe, preferring the speediness of those joints to the waiting games of coffee shops.