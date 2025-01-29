How Anthony Bourdain Felt About Modern Coffee Shops
Over time, coffee has skyrocketed from a simple, caffeinated drink to one of the biggest cultural trends of all time. Once, people asked about your favorite song or dream car, now they might be curious about your coffee order. It's not just the culture surrounding this drink that has changed. The different ways we can enjoy our java has evolved, too. You used to have only a few options such as a simple drip coffee or espresso, but now, there are seemingly thousands, and you can enjoy this customizable drink in shops with cozy modern decor and plenty of hip customers.
While this change is exciting for some, not everyone is thrilled by it. Take, for example, legendary chef and world traveller Anthony Bourdain. While some coffee connoisseurs want to perfect every aspect of this beverage — from a latte's temperature down to the size of the grind, Bourdain didn't care about any of those things. In an interview with Bon Appetit, Bourdain famously stated, "There are few things I care about less than coffee." He didn't want to wait for it, he didn't need a comfortable ambiance to enjoy it in, and he had no favorite hidden gem in this category. Often, he simply went to a bodega or a street vendor for a steamy cup of joe, preferring the speediness of those joints to the waiting games of coffee shops.
Bourdain simply wasn't a fan of coffee culture
Not only did Anthony Bourdain detest waiting for coffee, but he was also unimpressed by the popularity of coffee shops. He wasn't interested in the trendy atmosphere that enticed so many to these spaces. "It's a beverage; It's not a lifestyle," he told Bon Appetit.
Although Anthony Bourdain was not a fan of modern coffee culture, he was still particular about his coffee order. He started every morning with two cups of coffee. He was not a fan of frilly add-ons, preferring his coffee extra light and sweet in a simple vessel like a cardboard cup. As he shared with ABC News, "That cardboard flavor is an important component of my New York coffee-drinking experience." For Bourdain, it was hold the airy, creamy cold foam and bring on the classic cream and sugar.
Some people love coffee shops as a comfortable and safe third space. They're a great spot to socialize, get comfortable, and stay caffeinated. Still, others love their coffee for its initial sole intent of bringing energy into their day. Anthony Bourdain fell into the latter category. He found a sense of community through food, so he didn't need to spend more time talking about drinks (including beer and wine). That was just the language he spoke as a chef.