Make Your Coffee Filter Fit Your Machine With A Simple Folding Hack

One of the most common coffee filters out there is the classic cone-shaped coffee filter. Also known as the flat-V or Melitta filter, these paper products are a versatile choice that can fit into most common coffee machines. Still, these filters are also pretty stiff and can be hard to maneuver into a pot. For all those who have struggled to stuff one into their machine, you're not alone, but you might be surprised to learn these filters are not designed to be used this way. Instead, caffeine lovers should fold down the seams at the edge of these filters before slipping them into a coffee pot. This way they can really fit snugly inside of a filter's chamber (or even a mason jar, if you want to make coffee without a coffee maker).

Failing to fold your filter will mean you'll end up with a very slow drip of coffee, as the stiff, unfolded paper at the bottom of the filter will block the drain holes built into most coffee makers. This also makes for an uneven distribution of water, so you'll end up waiting three times as long for a lackluster morning cup. For all those who want to perfect their coffee game, here's how to properly fold your coffee filter. If you like the result, consider this coffee filter hack next.