Before You Check Out At Trader Joe's, Don't Forget To Grind Your Coffee

Trader Joe's is a place of seasonal surprises, delicious dips, and freezer aisle fast food dupes. The grocery store chain is also an essential stop for coffee lovers. Among the vanilla cardamom cold brew, caffeinated candy, and coffee-friendly condiments for boosting your morning brew, Trader Joe's also carries a range of roasts to brighten your morning cup. TJ's stocks classics like French roast as well as small-batch coffees that have amassed a fervent following.

The store supplies all your sweet and salty movie night snacks, so it's only right that Trader Joe provides your daily cup of Joe the next day. Even if you consume enough coffee to fuel an entire independent coffee shop, you might not have all the handy cafe equipment in your home kitchen. The good news is, if you're skipping the instant and grabbing a bag of whole bean coffee on your TJ's run, you can also grind your coffee in store.