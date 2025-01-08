Before You Check Out At Trader Joe's, Don't Forget To Grind Your Coffee
Trader Joe's is a place of seasonal surprises, delicious dips, and freezer aisle fast food dupes. The grocery store chain is also an essential stop for coffee lovers. Among the vanilla cardamom cold brew, caffeinated candy, and coffee-friendly condiments for boosting your morning brew, Trader Joe's also carries a range of roasts to brighten your morning cup. TJ's stocks classics like French roast as well as small-batch coffees that have amassed a fervent following.
The store supplies all your sweet and salty movie night snacks, so it's only right that Trader Joe provides your daily cup of Joe the next day. Even if you consume enough coffee to fuel an entire independent coffee shop, you might not have all the handy cafe equipment in your home kitchen. The good news is, if you're skipping the instant and grabbing a bag of whole bean coffee on your TJ's run, you can also grind your coffee in store.
Grind your coffee before you go
While you could grind your own coffee beans at home relatively easily without a coffee grinder, it's just as quick and convenient to do it at TJ's before you make your way to the register. The Instagram account @traderjoes.and.target.finds recently highlighted the feature at their local Trader Joe's, pointing out that the store provides separate coffee grinders for regular, caffeinated coffee and decaf coffee beans.
Not only is the smell of freshly ground coffee a rich and delightful way to start your day, there is also a scientific reason why it tastes better than the pre-ground variety. Coffee beans begin to lose their flavor through oxidation. Oxidation begins the instant coffee beans are ground and come in contact with air. Coffee that has oxidized becomes bitter as its flavor begins to deteriorate.If you brew beans that have been ground recently, however, you can save and savor some of those layered flavors.