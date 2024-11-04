Why The Spatula You Use On Your Cast Iron Matters

Cast iron pan ownership can feel like a test you have to study for. What shouldn't you cook in it? How do you season it? How do you clean it? What utensils can you use on it? Somewhere in all of our diligent exam prep we've forgotten that cast iron is specifically, historically, purposefully super resilient. So, while there are certainly tips, tricks, and best practices, the truth is your cast iron skillet can withstand most of what you throw at it, including metal utensils.

Let's start with spatulas. You might have heard that metal will scratch up the surface of your skillet and cause rust. Wooden spoons and silicone whisks certainly solve this problem, but they are helpless in the face of many baked goods and the browned bits stuck to the bottom of your pan. Cast iron cookware, as the workhorse of your kitchen, needs tools that can stand up to harder efforts. Metal spatulas can put in the work. A flat metal spatula or slightly tapered fish spatula can leverage and lift a protein out with ease, effortlessly deglaze a pan, and smoothly scrape up those caramelized bits of butter you definitely want in your sauce.

Plus, metal spatulas aren't exactly knife sharp, and most still have a slightly rounded edge. You'd have to really put in some elbow grease to make impactful scratches in your pan. So, there's really no reason to leave the best of dinner (or dessert) behind in your pan with weak utensils.