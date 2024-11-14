For Simple Homemade Desserts, Krusteaz New Batters Take The Cake
While enjoying a fudgy batch of brownies or spongy vanilla cake is easy, whipping up these tasty treats can be anything but. Baking can be a delicate science, and at times we have to take everything from the texture of butter to the elevation of our kitchens into account when making a new dessert. This often means that when we're crunched for time during busy seasons, baked treats may not always be the easiest task to tackle. Luckily there are some simple ways to avoid the extra time and effort it takes to bake desserts. One of our favorite ways to bake delicious desserts quickly? By relying on the help of brands like Krusteaz.
Why the Krusteaz new line of Refrigerated Pour and Bake Batters is a game changer
Krusteaz just made baking even easier by coming up with an entirely new way to bake. With its pre-made pourable Batters that taste just like homemade, you don't need to dirty so much as a spoon for delicious, sweet treats. With Krusteaz Batters, just pour them into a pan and bake.
The NEW Krusteaz Batters include a Chocolate Brownie Batter, Vanilla Cupcake Batter and a Chocolate Cupcake Batter. So, if you find yourself in need of a baked good with no mess and no effort, look no further. The Chocolate Brownie Batter makes an 8-by-8-inch pan of rich, fudgy brownies. The Vanilla Cupcake Batter and the Chocolate Cupcake Batter both make 8 cupcakes or a 9-inch cake, perfect for any impromptu plans or just whenever the craving strikes.
The line of Batters contains no artificial colors and no artificial preservatives and can be found in the refrigerated baking section at the Kroger family of stores and select Walmart locations. Plus, any unused batter can stay fresh in the fridge for up to seven days after opening – ready and waiting whenever you need another sweet treat.
The future of baking is here
Krusteaz combines flavor, affordability, and efficiency, making it a popular shortcut in many kitchens. In fact, in a survey conducted by Opinium Research, 74% of the 1,000 parents surveyed admitted to taking shortcuts like these when baking. So clearly, there is no shame in opting for them. Still, almost 73% of parents surveyed admitted to keeping their baking shortcuts a secret, citing reasons like fear of judgment. In fact, 49% of the parents admitted to lying about using a store-bought mix, saying it was made from scratch instead. We won't tell if you won't, and if the mix is so good that it tastes homemade, we'd say there's no harm done.
For all those who still swear by using family recipes in lieu of ready-to-make mixes, know that these batters can also be the perfect canvas to infuse with ingredients of your own. Add some peanut butter chips into the brownie batter for even more richness or add sprinkles in the vanilla cupcake mix for an extra bit of pizzazz. And if you prefer to keep things simple, all you need to do is pour and bake these batters up to bite into something indulgent and delicious.