For Simple Homemade Desserts, Krusteaz New Batters Take The Cake

Krusteaz just made baking even easier by coming up with an entirely new way to bake. With its pre-made pourable Batters that taste just like homemade, you don't need to dirty so much as a spoon for delicious, sweet treats. With Krusteaz Batters, just pour them into a pan and bake.

The NEW Krusteaz Batters include a Chocolate Brownie Batter, Vanilla Cupcake Batter and a Chocolate Cupcake Batter. So, if you find yourself in need of a baked good with no mess and no effort, look no further. The Chocolate Brownie Batter makes an 8-by-8-inch pan of rich, fudgy brownies. The Vanilla Cupcake Batter and the Chocolate Cupcake Batter both make 8 cupcakes or a 9-inch cake, perfect for any impromptu plans or just whenever the craving strikes.

The line of Batters contains no artificial colors and no artificial preservatives and can be found in the refrigerated baking section at the Kroger family of stores and select Walmart locations. Plus, any unused batter can stay fresh in the fridge for up to seven days after opening – ready and waiting whenever you need another sweet treat.