How Ruby Chocolate Gets Its Pink Color

Chocolate is so beloved by the masses that the very word invokes feelings of comfort, luxury, and indulgence. Interestingly, it's also incredibly divisive, with chocolate purists debating whether dark or milk chocolate blends are king. White chocolate is even more controversial — so much so that the FDA once ruled it out as real chocolate. Just as it seemed things couldn't get any more heated, ruby chocolate came on the scene.

This rosy-pink confection has caused quite a stir among chocolate lovers. Some are delighted to have a fresh, new flavor, while others claim ruby chocolate is even less legitimate than white. However, though its signature hue and bright, fruity flavor set it apart, ruby chocolate is derived from the same cocoa beans as its three older siblings.

By far, the most alluring thing about ruby chocolate is its color. Dark and milk chocolate get their rich brown hues from roasted, processed cocoa beans. White chocolate is white because it's derived from cocoa butter. So, where does ruby chocolate's blush come from? While some say the color is artificial, it's likely the natural result of a chemical reaction with citric acid that occurs during the chocolate-making process.