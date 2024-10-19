The Argument For Making And Serving Salad On A Sheet Pan

Big bowls are old news when it comes to making and serving salads. While one kind of ratio mistake may be killing your homemade salad dressing, another ratio mistake may be drowning your salad in it. In our attempts to evenly dress a bowlful of greens, it's inevitable that we'll over- or under-saturate our salads, leaving some forkfuls that are totally overpowered by the dressing and others that are glaringly dry. Plus, toppings fight against being evenly tossed as gravity sends heavier croutons, nuts, apples, and anything delicious straight to the bottom of our bowls. Who among us hasn't ended up foraging through the greenery for our favorites and ignoring the "salad" portion of our salads?

Sheet pans are the answer for both preparation and presentation. By layering your ingredients across a large surface area, you can be sure you're adding the right ratio of toppings and the exact amount of dressing you desire. When serving it up for guests, give your salad ingredients a light toss directly on the sheet and a final spread to double-check that your toppings are evenly dispersed and your dressing evenly distributed. Guests can see what they're getting and no fights will break out over who can wield the salad tongs first (and scoop up all the good garnishes).