The Technique Anthony Bourdain Used For Perfect Mashed Potatoes
Always a man of strong opinions, Anthony Bourdain was evidently no fan of lumps in his mashed potatoes. In an ode to the dish published by Food & Wine, Bourdain shared the tricks behind his favorite mashed potatoes, with an emphasis on achieving an ideal texture that is both light and creamy. For inspiration, Bourdain drew on the techniques of a chef whose name became synonymous with the world's silkiest spuds. Joël Robuchon, who happens to be the chef with the most Michelin stars in history, mastered many dishes over his illustrious career, but he was perhaps most famous for making what many consider to be the finest mashed potatoes of all time.
Robuchon's mashed potatoes only used three ingredients: potatoes, milk, and butter. He was particularly famous for using a roughly 2 to 1 potato to butter ratio. Bourdain's take on the Robuchon classic makes a subtle change to the ingredients, swapping milk for cream and adding (slightly) less butter. The ingredients are basic, but what really makes these potatoes stand out is their velvety smooth texture. Bourdain and Robuchon used slightly different techniques to make their mashed potatoes as creamy as possible, and either option is great for home cooks.
Use a ricer or food mill to make perfectly creamy potatoes
Texture is everything with mashed potatoes, and achieving perfect creaminess is difficult. Many people's instinct is to boil potatoes in large chunks, then mash those chunks by hand. However, this method poses some serious issues, as it's likely to leave you with a chunky mash. Simply mashing the potatoes more won't fix the problem because overmixing makes mashed potatoes stiff. The trick that both Joël Robuchon and Anthony Bourdain used to avoid these issues was to break the potatoes down into tiny pieces before adding the other ingredients and mixing. This can be done using either a potato ricer or a food mill.
A food mill is a device for grinding various ingredients, particularly vegetables and fruits. It consists of a bowl with holes in the bottom and a crank that you turn by hand. Cranking the mill pushes food through the holes at the bottom, like a meat grinder for potatoes. This was the device favored by Robuchon, who would then strain the milled potatoes through a drum sieve, also known as a tamis, to make them into a puree. Bourdain's method is easier for the home cook, as it only takes one step. He passes the cooked potatoes through a ricer, which looks like a gigantic garlic press, and is made for breaking potatoes into tiny pieces. By ricing or milling your potatoes before adding the other ingredients, you'll have a much easier time achieving the creamy texture you desire.