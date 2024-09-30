The Technique Anthony Bourdain Used For Perfect Mashed Potatoes

Always a man of strong opinions, Anthony Bourdain was evidently no fan of lumps in his mashed potatoes. In an ode to the dish published by Food & Wine, Bourdain shared the tricks behind his favorite mashed potatoes, with an emphasis on achieving an ideal texture that is both light and creamy. For inspiration, Bourdain drew on the techniques of a chef whose name became synonymous with the world's silkiest spuds. Joël Robuchon, who happens to be the chef with the most Michelin stars in history, mastered many dishes over his illustrious career, but he was perhaps most famous for making what many consider to be the finest mashed potatoes of all time.

Robuchon's mashed potatoes only used three ingredients: potatoes, milk, and butter. He was particularly famous for using a roughly 2 to 1 potato to butter ratio. Bourdain's take on the Robuchon classic makes a subtle change to the ingredients, swapping milk for cream and adding (slightly) less butter. The ingredients are basic, but what really makes these potatoes stand out is their velvety smooth texture. Bourdain and Robuchon used slightly different techniques to make their mashed potatoes as creamy as possible, and either option is great for home cooks.