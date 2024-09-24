Yes, You Can Make Hard Boiled Eggs In Your Air Fryer

It seems like there's no end to hacks for perfecting the hard (or soft) boiled egg — such as using slightly older eggs or adding a teaspoon of vinegar to your boiling water. Whether you want a firm yolk to crumble up into a salad, or a nice and gooey yolk to go on toast, one thing has always been true: Start with a pot of water. That is, until the air fryer became a countertop staple. Yep, the air fryer is a quick and easy way to make a hard-boiled egg that will be sure to elevate any meal.

Advertisement

If you're not in the mood to wait on a pot of boiling water, it's as simple as sticking your eggs in the air fryer at a low heat (180 degrees Fahrenheit minimum) followed by an ice bath. For soft-boiled, try 9 to 10 minutes. Jammy eggs should cook for 11 to 13 minutes, and hard-boiled for 14 to 15 minutes. The low temperature mimics a simmering pot of boiling water, while submerging the eggs in an ice bath stops the yolk from cooking further to achieve your desired doneness. A quick peel and you have yourself an easy, yummy source of protein.