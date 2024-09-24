Yes, You Can Make Hard Boiled Eggs In Your Air Fryer
It seems like there's no end to hacks for perfecting the hard (or soft) boiled egg — such as using slightly older eggs or adding a teaspoon of vinegar to your boiling water. Whether you want a firm yolk to crumble up into a salad, or a nice and gooey yolk to go on toast, one thing has always been true: Start with a pot of water. That is, until the air fryer became a countertop staple. Yep, the air fryer is a quick and easy way to make a hard-boiled egg that will be sure to elevate any meal.
If you're not in the mood to wait on a pot of boiling water, it's as simple as sticking your eggs in the air fryer at a low heat (180 degrees Fahrenheit minimum) followed by an ice bath. For soft-boiled, try 9 to 10 minutes. Jammy eggs should cook for 11 to 13 minutes, and hard-boiled for 14 to 15 minutes. The low temperature mimics a simmering pot of boiling water, while submerging the eggs in an ice bath stops the yolk from cooking further to achieve your desired doneness. A quick peel and you have yourself an easy, yummy source of protein.
Don't worry, it's safe
Of course, like any recipe that includes eggs, food safety is top of mind. According to the FDA, eggs — even if they are clean with no cracks — may contain bacteria that can cause food poisoning. Like any other method of making eggs, the air fryer is safe as long as you ensure the yolk and white are cooked through, and that the eggs you're using are fresh. A super runny yolk and a translucent white are a telltale sign the egg is not cooked enough. If there's any concern, try using a food thermometer to make sure the internal temperature reaches at least 160 degrees Fahrenheit.
Another great way to make sure your eggs aren't spoiled is the float-test. Fill a glass of water about halfway full, then gently drop your egg into the glass. If it sinks, it's likely fresh. If it floats, it's probably an older egg you don't want to use.
It will take time to perfect the process
Like ovens and stovetops, every air fryer cooks differently, so it may take a few attempts and experimentation before you nail down the right alchemy. Beyond finding the appropriate temperature and using an ice bath, there are a few air fryer hacks that may help perfect the process.
Remember to preheat your air fryer before sticking the eggs in. This ensures the egg is cooking at the right temperature the entire time. Similarly, make sure to evenly distribute the eggs in the tray like you would other food items — overcrowding can stop the air from circulating properly, leading to something becoming overcooked or undercooked. But unlike most things made in the air fryer, like fries or frozen foods, try not to pull the tray out while the eggs are cooking. Like the old-fashioned pot of boiling water, removing the eggs will stop the cooking process. No matter how you like your egg cooked, this hack is sure to make it a whole lot easier next time. Give it a try.