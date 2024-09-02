You're Rinsing Basmati Rice Wrong According To Padma Lakshmi

Are you rinsing your rice? If not, you should be. A couple cups of rice are an essential component to many delicious dishes. But it's important to pair your proteins and veggies with the best quality rice possible. The first step to tender, fluffy rice starts at the sink. Rinsing your rice helps remove any dirt or unwanted grime picked up on the grains' journey from the ground to your kitchen. Plus, running rice under water also removes starch from the kernels, which is crucial to taste and texture. Too much starch will lead to clumpy rice that is difficult to incorporate into other recipes. Do you really want a dish that's clingy and doesn't play well with others?

To ensure your stews and stir fries are being paired with rice that can rise to the occasion, rinse your rice before cooking it. And that goes every variety of rice — basmati included. According to chef Padma Lakshmi, you probably aren't rinsing your basmati rice correctly. The writer and television host says you should rinse your basmati rice until the water runs clear.