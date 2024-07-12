To Try Japan's Best Milk, All You Have To Do Is Visit One Subway Station

To find some of the best milk in the U.S., many dairy lovers might assume you'd need to take a trip to some idyllic farm way out in the country for the grass-fed variety. And that may be true in the States, but in Japan, all you have to do is visit the subway station. Much like the notion that some of the best food comes from unassuming hole-in-the-wall restaurants, some of Japan's finest dairy products are sold out of two humble little underground storefronts: Milk Stand and Milk Shop Luck.

Advertisement

These two dairy stands have been blowing up all over social media for selling milk-based drinks of all kinds from all over Japan. Bottled, canned, or in cartons, every receptacle is utilized, and all types of flavors are available too. For milk connoisseurs especially, this is one experience you shouldn't pass up because some of these drinks are even better than the best milk brands you can find at U.S. grocery stores.

Located in the country's capital of Tokyo, Akihabara Station, where the shops reside, is just one of the countless hidden gems found in the city. So, if your travels take you to Tokyo, don't pass up a visit. (It also happens to be the center of the city's shopping district.) You'll find the dairy stands on platforms five and six.

Advertisement