To Try Japan's Best Milk, All You Have To Do Is Visit One Subway Station
To find some of the best milk in the U.S., many dairy lovers might assume you'd need to take a trip to some idyllic farm way out in the country for the grass-fed variety. And that may be true in the States, but in Japan, all you have to do is visit the subway station. Much like the notion that some of the best food comes from unassuming hole-in-the-wall restaurants, some of Japan's finest dairy products are sold out of two humble little underground storefronts: Milk Stand and Milk Shop Luck.
These two dairy stands have been blowing up all over social media for selling milk-based drinks of all kinds from all over Japan. Bottled, canned, or in cartons, every receptacle is utilized, and all types of flavors are available too. For milk connoisseurs especially, this is one experience you shouldn't pass up because some of these drinks are even better than the best milk brands you can find at U.S. grocery stores.
Located in the country's capital of Tokyo, Akihabara Station, where the shops reside, is just one of the countless hidden gems found in the city. So, if your travels take you to Tokyo, don't pass up a visit. (It also happens to be the center of the city's shopping district.) You'll find the dairy stands on platforms five and six.
Don't forget to check out the vending machines
So, what's the biggest appeal of these shops? Well, they keep bottled milk from all over the country in stock, so there's a plethora of options to choose from. But next to the kiosks, there is also a row of vending machines, each selling an even wider variety of milk-based drinks and other rich indulgences. From luscious green smoothies and sweet milk teas to creamy matcha and fresh yogurt drinks, there's something for everyone. (So we say they stack right up there with some of the world's coolest vending machines.) While the appeal of this attraction might seem unusual to some, for milk lovers it's truly the holy grail with something to try from regions all over the country.
If you're not careful, though, you might walk right past these unassuming shops. At first glance, they look like ordinary kiosks. Still, that might make these places all the more alluring. Just make sure to get there early, as they often sell out. Additionally, while you can take any of the cartons sold from the vending machines home with you, if you buy milk from the kiosks, you have to return the bottles. There are tables and chairs so you can sit and sip on-site, but still plan accordingly in case a return trip is necessary.
Try the Soul Drink of Kumamoto
While there are literally hundreds of choices to choose from at these kiosks, there are some highlights worth mentioning. For starters, there's a special, creamy beverage that allegedly tastes "just like ice cream." Produced in Kumamoto, this vanilla-flavored milk drink is one to try.
Another highlight is one especially beloved take on a Café au Lait. Dubbed the "Soul Drink of Kumamoto," this beverage is usually only available on Kyūshū, an island off the Southern coast of Japan, but anyone can taste it at Akihabara Station and see the appeal for themselves. Another Café au Lait variation for sale is often considered one of the most delicious drinks in the country. It is produced by Rakuou Milk Company and, outside of the milk stand, it is only available in Fukushima, in the North. Hokkaido milk, one of the silkiest, creamiest drinks in Japan, is also available. Beyond those options, sample other unique choices such as pineapple and strawberry milk.
If you're already getting overwhelmed by the thought of all these options, the storefronts keep a list of the most popular drinks, so you can always choose from there. As some fans have said, there's truly nothing like this place on Earth, so don't pass it by if you're in Tokyo. (And consider seeking out some affordable Michelin Star Dining spots there next.)