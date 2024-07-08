The Bread Mistakes Tourists Always Make At Italian Restaurants

Many Americans are used to receiving a basket of bread as an appetizer. At restaurants in the U.S., bread is often eaten while you wait for your main course; in Italy, however, bread is meant to be eaten with food. Even then, not just any food will do.

It's customary in Italy to eat bread with soup, salad, antipasto, meat, fish, or vegetables; it's not meant to be consumed with other starchy foods like pasta or risotto. That said, it is common practice to save a small piece of bread to mop up any remaining sauce after you've finished your pasta. Known as "fare la scarpetta," which translates to "make the little shoe," this method of sopping up sauce was considered bad table manners until fairly recently. According to "Il Galateo," Giovani della Cassa's 16th-century etiquette guide, the practice should be reserved for informal settings (via Italy Magazine).

There are some exceptions to bread not being an appetizer in Italy. Focaccia is considered an antipasto and can be eaten like a snack as soon as it arrives. After all, Focaccia is often best when it's fresh out of the oven and still warm. Toasted bread drizzled with olive oil, called bruschetta, is also considered an antipasto.

